British singer Craig David will be returning to the Abu Dhabi F1 Grand Prix this year, with an intimate gig aboard a luxury yacht on November 24.

The Walking Away hit maker will host the F1 Trackside Yacht Party, with a two-hour performance on the sidelines of the racing event.

The performance will be open to 350 people on-board the Xclusive Yachts party on November 24 and 25.

Access to the 69-metre yacht, which has a built-in spa and theatre, is invite-only.

Organisers further state that more celebrity surprises are in store at the event.

David’s named is the latest to be added to a list of celebrity appearances at the Formula One Abu Dhabi Grand Prix with The Weeknd performing on November 23, multiple Grammy-winning singer Sam Smith taking to the stage on November 24 and rockers Guns N’ Roses, belting it out on November 25.

All the concerts will be hosted at the du Arena.