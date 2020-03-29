FILE PHOTO: 26th Screen Actors Guild Awards – Arrivals – Los Angeles, California, U.S., January 19, 2020 – Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson. REUTERS/Monica Almeida/File Photo Image Credit: REUTERS

Hollywood star Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson gave their first health update since returning to the United States.

The couple, who were both diagnosed with coronavirus earlier this month, recently returned to Los Angeles after self-quarantining in Australia for two weeks.

“Hey, folks... We’re home now and, like the rest of America, we carry on with sheltering in place and social distancing. Many, many thanks to everyone in Australia who looked after us. Their care and guidance made possible our return to the USA. And many thanks to all of you who reached out with well wishes. Rita and I so appreciate it. Hanx,” he tweeted.

The couple has urged their fans and followers to stay home and self-isolate.

On March 11, Hanks announced that he and Wilson had contacted COVID-19 in Australia, where he was filming Baz Luhrmann’s untitled Elvis Presley biopic. Filming for the movie was halted following Hanks’ diagnosis.

Hanks and Wilson were released from a Queensland hospital on March 16. A representative for the actor told People magazine at the time that they were “doing very well” under quarantine at their home in Australia.