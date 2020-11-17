‘The West Wing’ actor Richard Schiff has been hospitalised days after announcing that he had contracted COVID-19.
In a tweet on November 16, Schiff gave fans and followers and update on his condition.
“Covid update. Thank you all for so much love and support. You’re making it so much easier for @thesheilakelley and me. I am in the hospital on Remdesivir, O2 and steroids showing some improvement every day. Sheila is home and doing better but still fairly ill. Love you all,” the US actor wrote.
Days earlier, the Emmy Award winning actor tweeted that he and his wife, actress Sheila Kelley, had tested positive for the novel coronavirus on November 3.
“On Election Day I tested positive for Covid-19. This has been the most bizarre week of our lives. @thesheilakelley is also positive. This is tough. We are determined to find a way to health again. We root for everyone out there who are struggling with this thing. Love from here,” Schiff, 65, wrote at the time.
Schiff is known for playing Toby Ziegler on ‘The West Wing’ and for his roles in shows such as ‘The Good Doctor’ and ‘Ballers’.