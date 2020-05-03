Oprah Winfrey Image Credit: AP

Oprah Winfrey keeps updated with the coronavirus news, but she has often focused her attention more on the positive “acts of valor” while being on lockdown during the pandemic.

The media mogul said that she wants people to digest daily information wisely during the Call to Unite 24-hour livestream global relief event. She was among 200 star-studded participants including former US President Bill Clinton and Julia Roberts to take part in the event.

The event was initiated to help inspire people to endure and overcome the challenges of the coronavirus pandemic.

“I have a small diet and managed how I took in the news,” said Winfrey from her home, where she has been self-quarantining with three others for nearly 50 days. She said she hopes the event can help the world become better.

Winfrey spoke with event organiser Tim Shriver and then Bishop T.D. Jakes, who prayed with her.

Fromer US President George W. Bush said he believed solidarity was also a solution.

“Even at an appropriate social distance, we can find ways to be present in the lives of others to ease their anxiety and share their burdens,” he said in a message.

Clinton delivered an encouraging message that “we can get through this together.”

Image Credit: Supplied

Roberts read a ‘Rescue the Princess’ children’s book in one video, and Josh Groban sang a song while playing his keyboard piano in another. Charlamagne Tha God gave inspiring words for people dealing with mental illness while hunkered inside their homes.

‘Hawaii Five-O’ actor Daniel Dae Kim said he has donated his plasma after recovering from the virus. “I hope I can be a source for hope,” Kim said.