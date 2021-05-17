Courtney Love and Pamela Anderson. Image Credit: Shutterstock

Singer and actress Courtney Love has slammed an upcoming TV show about her friend, actress Pamela Anderson, calling the project outrageous.

The miniseries ‘Pam & Tommy’ is based on Anderson and rock star Tommy Lee’s marriage and the intimate recording of them that was stolen from their home and publicised in 1995.

Lily James stars as Anderson while Sebastian Stan will play the role of Lee.

In a Facebook post, Love defended the ‘Baywatch’ fame star and called out Hulu series.

“I find this so [expletive] outrageous,” wrote Love, the frontwoman of the band group Hole. “When Pam / tommy sex tape was out / myself [Hole’s drummer Patty Schemel] @pattyschemel and [Hole’s bassist Melissa Auf der Maur] @xmadmx were making a record. And the lone women in many recording studios in la. Where all / ALL! The staff engineers/producers/owners / were watching [the tape]... with huge schadenfreude . . Guffaws, It was disgusting. I banned anyone discussing it.”

Love, the widow of Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain, detailed how the leak of the video hurt Anderson and changed her life.

“It destroyed my friend Pamela’s life. Utterly. It CRUSHED her and her kids. We tried to make light of it. But that was a disaster too ... because it’s a form of sexual assault isn’t it? it caused massive trauma to her, her family, her community. Her finances,” she wrote.

Anderson has been largely out of the public eye and in January said that she would be quitting social media.

“This will be my last post on Instagram, Twitter or Facebook. I’ve never been interested in social media and now that Im settled into the life Im genuinely inspired by reading and being in nature I am free,” she wrote.

Around the same time, she revealed she got married to her bodyguard, Dan Hayhurst, on Christmas Eve. The intimate ceremony wasn’t attended by any family or friends, and took place at Anderson’s home on Vancouver Island.