Actress and Dan Hayhurst got hitched at her home on Vancouver Island

Actress Pamela Anderson Image Credit: REUTERS

‘Baywatch’ actress Pamela Anderson has found love again, this time during lockdown.

The 53-year-old star has revealed she got married to her bodyguard, Dan Hayhurst, on Christmas Eve.

The intimate ceremony wasn’t attended by any family or friends, and took place at Anderson’s home on Vancouver Island.

“I am in love. We were married Christmas Eve with both our families’ blessing, everyone we know is happy for us,” she told the Daily Mail. “I was married on the property I bought from my grandparents 25 years ago, this is where my parents were married and they are still together. I feel like I’ve come full circle.”

She also mentioned that she met Hayhurst, who lives on Vancouver Island, at the beginning of lockdown last year.

“I’m exactly where I need to be — in the arms of a man who truly loves me,” she added said.

For her wedding outfit, Anderson wore a skirt and corset ensemble, and a veil. She also wore a pair of rain boots under the pretty getup for when she was outside on the muddy ground.

“It’s the Canadian girl in me,” she said.

Anderson was in the news last year for reportedly marrying movie producer Jon Peters for 12 days. However, she said at the time that this was not true.

“It was just kind of a little moment. A moment that came and went, but there was no wedding, there was no marriage, there was no anything,” Anderson told the New York Times. “It’s like it never even happened. That sounds bizarre. But that’s it.”