Idris Elba Image Credit: Reuters

English actor Idris Elba confirmed that he has tested positive for the new coronavirus, COVID 19, with a 2 minute-plus video on Twitter.

He joins the ranks of Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, who confirmed that they had contracted the virus on an Australian trip last week. [They are doing much better; they are keeping fans updated by way of Twitter.]

Elba, whose credits include ‘Thor Ragnarok’ and ‘Fast and Furious’, tweeted a video of himself looking a bit worse for wear. He explained his pale complexion though via a caption. He wrote: “This morning I tested positive for Covid 19. I feel ok, I have no symptoms so far but have been isolated since I found out about my possible exposure to the virus. Stay home people and be pragmatic. I will keep you updated on how I’m doing 👊🏾👊🏾 No panic.”

In the 2.08 minute video, he says Sabrina Dhowre, who has been married to Elba since 2019, hasn’t been tested for COVID yet. The 'Luther' star said he's been in self quarantine since last week, ever since he found out about the exposure. The was tested on Friday - the results, he explained, were out today.

In the clip, he speaks about social distancing and the need to wash hands often. He also calls on people to be vigilant and get tested if they think they have been exposed to the virus or have it.

“Now is the time for solidarity. This is real,” he concluded.