American comedian Chris Rock on Sunday said he had tested positive for Covid-19 and urged his fans to “get vaccinated”.
The 56-year-old wrote on Twitter: “Hey guys I just found out I have Covid, trust me you don’t want this. Get vaccinated.”
Rock has previously said he is vaccinated. Appearing on NBC’s Tonight Show in May, he called himself “Two-Shots Rock” before clarifying that he had received the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
“You know, I skipped the line,” he told host Jimmy Fallon. “I didn’t care. I used my celebrity, Jimmy. I was like, ‘Step aside, Betty White. Step aside, old people … I did Pootie Tang. Let me on the front of the line.’”