British actor Colin Firth and his Italian wife on Friday announced they had split up after 22 years of marriage.
Firth, 59, known for playing stiff-upper-lipped Englishmen in films like ‘Love Actually,’ ‘Bridget Jones’s Diary’ and a television version of ‘Pride and Prejudice,’ married documentary film producer Livia Giuggioli in 1997.
“Colin and Livia Firth have separated. They maintain a close friendship and remain united in their love for their children.
They kindly ask for privacy. There will be no further comment,” representatives of the couple said in a joint statement.
Firth, one of Britain’s most beloved actors, won an Oscar and a Golden Globe in 2011 for his lead performance as a stuttering King George VI in ‘The King’s Speech.’ The couple’s decision to split follows an unpublicised separation several years ago, during which Livia Firth in a 2018 statement said that she had had a relationship with an Italian journalist. The couple later reunited.
Colin and Livia Firth have two sons.