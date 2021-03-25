Model and cookbook author had been a popular user on the platform, with 13.7m followers

In this Feb. 9, 2020, file photo, Chrissy Teigen arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, Calif. Image Credit: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Cookbook author and social media personality Chrissy Teigen has deleted her Twitter account saying it was negatively impacting her life.

“For over 10 years you guys have been my world,” Teigen wrote on Wednesday. “But it’s time to say goodbye. This no longer serves me as positively as it serves me negatively, and I think that’s the right time to call something.”

Teigen, who is married to Grammy-winning singer John Legend, had 13.7 million followers on the platform before she deactivated it. The 35-year-old mum of two had been an active user and her account was popular for its mix of jokes about her husband John Legend and their children, their playful banter on the site, funny observations about assorted topics and fierce retorts for those she disagreed with or who criticised her.

That reputation is at odds with who she really is, the model and cookbook author wrote.

“My life goal is to make people happy,” she wrote. “The pain I feel when I don’t is too much for me. I’ve always been portrayed as the strong clap back girl but I’m just not.”

In September last year, Teigen documented her difficult pregnancy and eventual loss of son Jack on social media, letting people in on the tragic journey. She posted her feelings about the loss and raw images from the hospital, and eventually faced criticism for being so candid.

Teigen later wrote in an essay about why she was so open about the miscarriage and how she didn’t care what people thought of her.

“I cannot express how little I care that you hate the photos. How little I care that it’s something you wouldn’t have done. I lived it, I chose to do it, and more than anything, these photos aren’t for anyone but the people who have lived this or are curious enough to wonder what something like this is like. These photos are only for the people who need them. The thoughts of others do not matter to me,” she wrote at the time.

She wrote on Wednesday that she’s experienced so many attacks from low-follower accounts that she’s “deeply bruised.”

In one of her final posts, she told her followers to “never forget that your words matter.”

Teigen’s Instagram account, with more than 34 million followers, remains active as does Legend’s Twitter account, with 14 million followers.