Chrissy Teigen’s wish has come true. She has been followed by the official US presidential Twitter account — and is the only celebrity on the list of 12 people with that honour.
The cookbook author and model, who is married to singer John Legend, has often gotten into online spats with former US president Donald Trump and was even blocked by him on the social media website.
Teigen had personally requested President Joe Biden for a follow before his inauguration.
“Hello @joebiden I have been blocked by the president for four years can I get a follow plz,” Teigen wrote.
The 35-year-old social media favourite was in Washington DC with her family for Biden’s inauguration, where Legend performed for a TV special.
After she realised what had happened, she excitedly updated her 13.5 million Twitter followers: “OH MY GOD !!!!!!!!!!... My heart oh my god lmao I can finally see the president’s tweets and they probably won’t be unhinged.”
Teigen, whose Twitter bio reads ‘de-motivational speaker’, is popular on social media for her wacky sense of humour and outspoken nature.