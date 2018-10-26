With Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 postponed, actor Chris Pratt is in negotiations to star in Taylor Sheridan’s next project.

Sheridan is writing and directing the project, reports variety.com.

The film, which David Heyman is producing, follows a former special forces commando (Pratt), who has been recruited by the DEA to lead a black ops strike team targeting drug dealers who are protected by the CIA.

The movie, which has the working title Fast, would be Sheridan’s follow-up to his directorial debut 2017’s Wind River.

Pratt continued his box office reign this year, starring in two of 2018’s biggest film: Avengers: Infinity War and Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.