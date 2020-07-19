Netflix’s most expensive film yet has been announced — ‘The Gray Man’, referred to as the beginning of a James Bond-esque franchise, will cost upwards of $200 million, reports Deadline.
The Russo brothers, Joe and Anthony Russo, are returning to Netflix with this new high-budget film, after the success of their bloody Chris Hemsworth starrer ‘Extraction’, which Netflix revealed is their most-watched film to date.
The Marvel directors will reunite with Chris Evans on the project, as well as bringing on Canadian actor Ryan Gosling.
The film follows a CIA operative-turned-assassin Court Gentry (Gosling), who must evade mysterious forces, and his former CIA cohort Lloyd Hansen (Evans), in an attempt to save the lives of his daughters, who don’t know that he exists. Apparently, Gosling is expected to continue to play Gentry in future installments.
“The movie is a real mano a mano between those two great actors, who represent two different versions of the CIA, in what it can be, and what it can do,” said Anthony Russo, in an interview with Deadline. “For those who were fans of ‘Captain America: Winter Soldier,’ this is us moving into that territory in more of a real world setting. That’s what this movie really means for us.”
It is based on the 2009 Mark Greanay novel of the same name.
Prior to this, Netflix’s most expensive films had been ‘6 Underground’, starring Ryan Reynolds, and ‘The Irishman’, starring Robert De Niro and Al Pacino.