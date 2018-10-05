It looks like Chris Evans is done playing Captain America.

The actor announced Thursday on Twitter that he has officially wrapped filming on Avengers 4.

“It was an emotional day to say the least,” Evans said in his tweet. “Playing this role over the last 8 years has been an honor.”

Officially wrapped on Avengers 4. It was an emotional day to say the least. Playing this role over the last 8 years has been an honor. To everyone in front of the camera, behind the camera, and in the audience, thank you for the memories! Eternally grateful. — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) October 4, 2018

While this is not official confirmation that Evans is done playing Cap forever, he had previously mentioned in an interview with the New York Times that he had no plans to return to the role after the fourth Avengers movie.

“You want to get off the train before they push you off,” he said.

For now, fans can only speculate on what exactly Evans’ presumed retirement from the Marvel Cinematic Universe means for the fate of Captain America in the upcoming Avengers film.

Evans made his MCU debut as Steve Rogers, aka Captain America, in 2011’s Captain America: The First Avenger before joining up with the rest of the team the following year in The Avengers.

He headlined two follow-up solo films, Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014) and Captain America: Civil War (2016), as well as appearing in Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015) and Avengers: Infinity War (2018). The Cap also made cameos in other MCU titles.

Playing Cap was not Evans’ first comic-book superhero role. He played the Human Torch Johnny Storm in Fox’s Fantastic Four (2005) and its sequel, Fantastic 4: Rise of the Silver Surfer (2007). Evans’ other comic-book-related movie roles include Lucas Lee in 2010’s Scott Pilgrim vs. the World.