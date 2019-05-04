It will consist of 20 episodes featuring conversations between Handler and friends

Chelsea Handler is the first to admit she has commitment issues. That’s why she’s easing into podcasting with a limited series recorded from her current tour promoting her latest best-selling memoir, ‘Life Will Be the Death of Me.’

In the book, she writes about the self-discovery that came out of a year of intense therapy. She also reflects on the accidental death of her brother, who fell off a cliff while hiking in Wyoming at age 22, when she was 9.

The podcast will have the same title, consisting of 20 episodes featuring conversations between Handler and friends, including Mary McCormack and Connie Britton. She also sits down with journalist Jake Tapper and shares audio from the book.