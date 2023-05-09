1 of 11
Actors going on a self-imposed break has become a common occurrence. Instead of experiencing a burn out, these talents chose to take it slow and steady. Here’s a look at actors who distanced themselves from work for mental health and other issues. Above: Amber Heard.
'Aquaman' actress Amber Heard has reportedly quit Hollywood and moved to Madrid, Spain. The move comes nearly a year after her defamation trial against actor and ex-husband Johnny Depp. "I can reveal that Heard has quit Hollywood and quietly relocated to Spain with her young daughter Oonagh," the Daily Mail claimed in an article published Thursday, reports pagesix.com.
Emma Watson: Recently the actress opened up about why she took an acting break. The star, who rose to fame starring in the Harry Potter franchise as Hermione Granger, said "I think I felt a bit caged," Watson told Financial Times in a recent interview. "The thing I found really hard was that I had to go out and sell something that I really didn't have very much control over. To stand in front of a film and have every journalist be able to say, 'How does this align with your viewpoint?' It was very difficult to have to be the face and the spokesperson for things where I didn't get to be involved in the process." The star announced in 2016 that she was taking a break after filming ‘Beauty and the Beast’ and ‘The Circle’.
Lee Na Young: Young took a 9-year-gap from Korean drama when she stopped working in 2010. She then appeared on screen in 2019 with drama ‘Romance Is A Bonus Book’ alongside Lee Jong Su. Young is expected to be seen in a drama reportedly titled ‘Park Ha Kyung’s Travel Journal’. The star is married to fellow star Won Bin.
Won Bin: Young’s husband and star Won Bin was also on a career break for nearly a decade. His wife and he both stopped in 2010. Bin however continued to do advertisements.
Aamir Khan, who is often called Mr Perfectionist decided to take a break from facing the camera after his 'Laal Singh Chaddha' debacle to focus on his family. Khan hasn’t done so in the last 35 years. "When I am doing a film as an actor, I get so lost in that that nothing else happens in my life. I was supposed to do a film after Laal Singh Chaddha called Champions. It's a wonderful script, a beautiful story, and it's a very heartwarming and lovely film. But I feel that I want to take a break, be with my family, with my mom, my kids,” said Khan to Indian media.
Kim Hye Sung: Last seen on screen three years ago in K-drama ‘Mad Dog’, Sung is best known for his role in ‘Unstoppable High Kick’. Since then there has been no news of new projects featuring the star.
Eddie Murphy: When you are given the worst actor award, you tend to take stock of your career. Eddie Murphy did that in 2010 when he was given the Razzie award for being bad at his job. In a 2021 podcast, he said: “I was only gonna take a break for a year, then all of a sudden six years go by, and I’m sitting on the couch and I could sit on the couch and not get off it, but I don’t want the last bunch of [expletive] they see me do [to be] [expeletive],” Eddie said on the “WTF With Marc Maron” podcast in March 2021. But he was back in 2019 with Dolemite Is My Name after starring in Mr. Church three years prior.
Shah Rukh Khan: The 'Pathaan' actor has two releases scheduled for this year – 'Jawan' and 'Dunki'. The actor, who had taken a break after the release of Zero in 2018, also made a cameo in Aamir Khan-starrer 'Lal Singh Chaddha' last year.
Selena Gomez: Here’s a big shout out to Selena Gomez for taking a break in December 2019 following her Revival World Tour. She claimed she wanted to focus on her health and happiness. By then, she had also stepped back from acting in television roles. But 2021 was a different story. Her hit show Only Murders In The Building was her stellar comeback.
Sushmita Sen: One of Bollywood’s most versatile actresses, sen made a smashing comeback with the series 'Aarya'. She will be next seen in 'Taali'..
