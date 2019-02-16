TOPSHOT - British actress Charlotte Rampling (C) holds her Honorary Golden Bear next to Director of the Berlinale Film Festival Dieter Kosslick (L) and Italian film director Liliana Cavani during an award ceremony at the 69th Berlinale film festival on February 14, 2019 in Berlin. The Berlin film festival will be running from February 7 to 17, 2019. Nearly 400 movies from around the world will be presented, with 17 vying for the prestigious Golden Bear top prize. / AFP / Tobias SCHWARZ Image Credit: AFP

British actress Charlotte Rampling said on Thursday she was moved to be awarded the Berlin Film Festival’s Golden Bear for lifetime achievement.

The 73-year-old, who started her career as a model, is famed for starring in arthouse films.

She is best known for playing a concentration camp survivor in Liliana Cavani’s ‘The Night Porter’ (1974).

Rampling has starred in a wide range of other films, including ‘Georgy Girl’ (1966) with Lynn Redgrave, Woody Allen’s ‘Stardust Memories’ (1980) and several movies by French director Francois Ozon in the 2000s.

In 2015, she won the Berlinale festival’s Silver Bear for Best Actress in her role as a wife in Andrew Haigh’s romantic drama ‘45 Years’ about a couple whose marriage ends up in crisis as they prepare to celebrate their 45th wedding anniversary.

“I’m really pleased to get the bear because I’ve got a silver one and he was asking me the other day: ‘Where’s the gold one?’ So I said: ‘Well I’m going to be back soon with it,’” Rampling told a news conference in Berlin. “They can box together. No, it’s great, especially because it’s with Dieter Kosslick, who I admire enormously and I’ve worked so much with him and so it’s very moving.”

Berlinale director Kosslick has called Rampling “an icon of unconventional and exciting cinema”.

