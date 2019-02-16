“I’m really pleased to get the bear because I’ve got a silver one and he was asking me the other day: ‘Where’s the gold one?’ So I said: ‘Well I’m going to be back soon with it,’” Rampling told a news conference in Berlin. “They can box together. No, it’s great, especially because it’s with Dieter Kosslick, who I admire enormously and I’ve worked so much with him and so it’s very moving.”