Upcoming drama about the anchors who took down Fox News’ former chairman

Charlize Theron, Nicole Kidman and Margot Robbie get a full Fox News makeover in the new teaser trailer for ‘Bombshell’, the upcoming drama about the anchors who took down the network’s former chairman Roger Ailes with testimonies of sexual harassment.

Lionsgate dropped a much-anticipated first look at the film on Wednesday, featuring its A-list headliners as real and fictional Fox staffers.

“Hot in here,” Kidman’s Gretchen Carlson remarks in a meta-nod to the trailer’s palpable tension as the trio of blonds share an elevator. Upon their exit, the trademark Fox News logo is revealed.

The footage also offers a glimpse of Theron as Megyn Kelly, who, following Carlson’s lawsuit against Ailes in 2016, joined the chorus of female Fox News employees who came forward to accuse Ailes of sexual harassment. Carlson’s trailblazing lawsuit eventually ended in a $20 million (Dh73.4 million) settlement from Fox, which booted Ailes within a month of the suit.

But the first face to appear in the teaser is Robbie, who plays associate producer Kayla Pospisil, a fictional stand-in for other women who worked for the media outlet at the time. Though they are not included in this trailer, the film also features John Lithgow as Ailes, Malcolm McDowell as mogul Rupert Murdoch, Connie Britton as Ailes’ wife, Allison Janney as Ailes’ legal counsel Susan Estrich, Alice Eve as ‘Fox & Friends’ co-host Ainsley Earhardt and Alanna Ubach as Jeanine Pirro of Fox News’ ‘Justice With Judge Jeanine.’