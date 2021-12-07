Charlie Cox in 'Marvel’s Daredevil'. Image Credit: Netflix

It’s finally official: Charlie Cox will be returning to play Matt Murdock — aka Daredevil — in future Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) projects.

During an interview with CinemaBlend, Kevin Feige confirmed that fans would see the character of Daredevil in future projects. More importantly, he confirmed that the actor playing Matt Murdock would indeed be Cox, who previously played the character from 2015-2018 on Marvel’s ‘Daredevil’ series, as well as in the superhero team-up series ‘Defenders’.

“If you were to see Daredevil in upcoming things, Charlie Cox, yes, would be the actor playing Daredevil,” said Feige. “Where we see that, how we see that, when we see that, remains to be seen.”

The actor has previously said he’d love to suit up as the Hell’s Kitchen hero again.

“The truth is, I felt like we had a lot of stories to tell, and although I understand [the cancellation], I’m very saddened by that,” he told Entertainment Weekly. “It’s just how business works. But also, these characters mean a lot to people. It’s weird to think there’s a chance I won’t be playing Matt Murdock ever again. That’s a bizarre feeling, because that character has been such a huge part of my life for the last four and a half years.”

It’s not yet clear where and when we’ll see Cox’s Daredevil just yet, but the rumour mill has been on overdrive for quite some time with fans claiming that we may see him as soon as in the upcoming ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ film, out in uae cinemas on December 16.