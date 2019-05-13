Image Credit: Instagram

Actor Channing Tatum acts, dances and also, reportedly, indulges in art. He took to social media to show off his sketches.

The 39-year-old actor took to Instagram on Saturday to show his followers some detailed sketches he had drawn during a flight, reports Daily mail.

The first sketch the ‘Kingsman: The Golden Circle’ actor showed was of a male figure positioned sideways.

“Saw this pic today and decided to try and draw it while sitting on a plane,” Tatum wrote in the caption. “Plus I’m about to get my train on this month.”

In a second sketch, Tatum showed a face etched in green facing sideways. He wrote: “This is one of my own. I’m gonna train and make [expletive] this next few months. Let’s go.”