Who else but the world’s-most-talked-about-couple of 2018? Prince Harry and former ‘Suits’ star Meghan Markle tried their best to break the internet in May with the most thrilling royal wedding of the year (sorry, Princess Eugenie). Not only was there the excitement about a biracial American actress becoming part of the royal family, but the entire spectacle was riveting, from Markle’s gown to the star-studded guest list. (Oprah! George Clooney! Troian Bellisario!) If Markle was marrying an ordinary celebrity, she might have been compelled to give an interview or behind-the-scenes look at the nuptials — but when you’re a duchess, the images speak for themselves.