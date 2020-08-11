Copy of Rachel_Ray_House_Fire_14001.jpg-d1128-1597123527712
Rachael Ray. Image Credit: Andy Kropa /Invision/AP
Celebrity chef and talk-show host Rachael Ray is safe after a fire broke out Sunday in her upstate New York home.

The ‘30 Minute Meals’ maven thanked first responders on Monday “for being kind and gracious and saving what they could of our home.”

“Grateful that my mom, my husband, my dog ... we’re all okay. These are the days we all have to be grateful for what we have, not what we’ve lost,” she tweeted.

The fire tore through and damaged the Lake Luzerne home where she has been filming her syndicated talk show, ‘Rachael,’ during the COVID-19 pandemic. The flames broke out Sunday around 7.30pm, according to local newspaper the Post-Star. Ray and her husband, John Cusimano, were home at the time but able to escape without injury.

Copy of Rachael_Ray_House_Fire_55312.jpg-0a652~1-1597123525305
A massive fire engulfs the home of cooking show star Rachael Ray, in Lake Luzerne, NY. Image Credit: AP

“Rachael, her husband, John, and their dog, Bella, are all safe. Their home was unfortunately damaged, and we are in the process of assessing to what extent,” her representative Charlie Dougiello said.

Emergency crews were on scene until the early hours Monday morning, the Post-Star said, and officials told the newspaper they expected to finish collecting evidence at the scene sometime Monday.

An official cause of the fire won’t be determined for at least another week.

Copy of Rachael_Ray_House_Fire_73333.jpg-2d477~1-1597123521947
An image of the home. Image Credit: AP