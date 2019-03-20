Cardi B accepts the award for Best Rap Album with "Invasion Of Privacy" onstage during the 61st Annual Grammy Awards on February 10, 2019, in Los Angeles. / AFP / Robyn Beck Image Credit: AFP

Rapper Cardi B is all set to make her big screen debut in a film about strippers, along with Jennifer Lopez, Constance Wu, Lili Reinhart, Keke Palmer and Julia Styles, according to Deadline.

Called ‘Hustler’, the film to be directed by Lorene Scafaria, is inspired by a 2016 New York Magazine article and follows a crew of savvy former strip club employees who band together to turn the tables on their Wall Street clients.

“We could not have asked for a more exciting or talented line-up of performers to join our cast,” Adam Fogelson, the chairman of STXfilms told Deadline. “STX is thrilled to reunite with Jennifer, Elaine and Benny to bring this unexpected, entertaining and often shocking story to the big screen for audiences worldwide.”

Cardi B, who won a Best Rap Album Grammy this year for ‘Invasion of Privacy’, is a former stripper.