FILE - This May 31, 2019 file photo shows Cardi B arriving at Queens Criminal Court, in New York. The Grammy-winning rapper has been indicted on new felony charges in connection with a fight at a New York City strip club. She had previously refused to plead guilty to a misdemeanor that would have resolved the case. The 12-count indictment includes a felony charge of attempted assault with intention to cause serious physical injury. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, FIle) Image Credit: AP

Grammy Award-winning rapper Cardi B was indicted on Friday on felony assault charges in connection with a fight at a New York City strip club, court records showed.

The 26-year-old performer, whose real name is Belcalis Almanzar, had previously faced misdemeanor charges over the August 29 incident at the Angels NYC strip club in the borough of Queens.

Her lawyer, Jeff Kern, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The next hearing in the case is scheduled for June 25 in Queens Criminal Court, court records showed.