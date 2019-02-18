A picture of her posing at Abu Dhabi’s Shaikh Zayed Mosque was captioned: “I wore a hijab to be respectful when visiting this mosque and at the store this really sweet girl helped me put it on. We didn’t speak the same language, but she was smiling as she helped me, and it felt like she was a close friend. I can’t really describe it, but experiences like this give me such a special feeling of being really close to and really loving people”