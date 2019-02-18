Cuban-American singer-songwriter Camila Cabello can’t stop gushing about her recent visit to the UAE.
In Dubai to perform at RedFestDXB last week, the 21-year-old took to Instagram to share her experiences about what she described as a ‘life-changing’ trip.
“Never in my life did I think I would see a place like this,” she wrote, adding: “I urge anyone to save up to travel, and not like a beach/ resort type thing, but to a place that couldn’t be more different than what you know.”
“It changes your life and mind in every way possible,” she continued, “and is one of (and arguably the most) the greatest, most humbling adventures of living.”
“I love the feeling of being humbled by travelling to another place and experiencing a completely different culture, it makes you realise how small your world is in comparison to how big the world actually is; how you’re only living one version in a million of the human experience. But at the same time travel makes you realise we’re not really all that different,” wrote Cabello who has over 30 million followers on Instagram
A picture of her posing at Abu Dhabi’s Shaikh Zayed Mosque was captioned: “I wore a hijab to be respectful when visiting this mosque and at the store this really sweet girl helped me put it on. We didn’t speak the same language, but she was smiling as she helped me, and it felt like she was a close friend. I can’t really describe it, but experiences like this give me such a special feeling of being really close to and really loving people”