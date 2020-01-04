‘We won’t be posting pictures or sharing any more details,’ couple said

Benji Madden (L) and Cameron Diaz attend a basketball game between the Washington Wizards and the Los Angeles Lakers at Staples Center in Los Angeles, California. AFP filles Image Credit: GC Images

Cameron Diaz is starting the new decade with a very important role: mommy.

The actress and her musician husband, Benji Madden, on Friday announced the birth of a daughter they’ve named Raddix.

“We are so happy, blessed and grateful to begin this new decade by announcing the birth of our daughter,” Diaz wrote on Instagram. “She has instantly captured our hearts and completed our family.”

But don’t expect a photo of the baby. Diaz wrote that while she and Madden “are overjoyed to share this news” they “also feel a strong instinct to protect our little one’s privacy.” The Instagram post had no image attached.

“We won’t be posting pictures or sharing any more details, other than the fact that she is really really cute! Some would even say RAD,” Diaz wrote.

Diaz, whose films include ‘There’s Something About Mary’ and ‘Bad Teacher’, married Madden, a member of the band Good Charlotte, in early 2015.

Both parents posted the identical message on Instagram.

Diaz, a greatly in-demand actress of the 1990s and early 2000s, last appeared in a batch of 2014 films, including the musical ‘Annie’, the comedy ‘Sex Tape’ and the rom-com ‘The Other Woman’.

The star published her first wellness book, ‘The Body Book’, in 2014 and a follow-up titled ‘Longevity’ in 2016. Then, in 2018, she revealed that she was “literally doing nothing” and had “actually retired” from acting. The revelation was made during a reunion interview with her ‘The Sweetest Thing’ co-stars Christina Applegate and Selma Blair amid talk of kids and play dates.