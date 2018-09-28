Busy Philipps has spoken out about being raped as a teenager in an emotional post on Instagram.

The Hollywood actress and talk show host made the revelation as the US senate hearings unfolded where Dr Christine Blasey Ford testified before a judiciary committee where she accused Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexually assaulting her at a party in 1982, when she was 15 years old.

In an Instagram post written Thursday, Philipps shared an old photo of herself aged 14 years old, writing: “#TBT This is me at 14. The age I was raped. It’s taken me 25 years to say those words. I wrote about it in my book.”

She continued: “I finally told my parents and sister about it 4 months ago. Today is the day we are silent no more. All of us. I’m scared to post this. I can’t imagine what Dr Ford is feeling right now.”

Philipps has also written about her trauma in her book, This Will Only Hurt a Little, out on October 16 in the US.

Shortly after her post, Hollywood celebs showed her support with Jenna Dewan commenting: “Aww my love. Your honesty is healing. Sending you so much love.”

Jenna Fisher added: “I love you. I believe you. I hear you. I see you. You are safe now. #MeToo.”