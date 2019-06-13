An attorney for Singer confirmed that the matter has been resolved

Filmmaker Bryan Singer has settled the rape allegation made by Cesar Sanchez-Guzman, who said the ‘X-Men’ and ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ director sexually assaulted him on a yacht in 2003.

An attorney for Singer confirmed Wednesday that the matter has been resolved. He also reiterated Singer’s statement that he never knew the accuser and didn’t commit the alleged act.

Sanchez-Guzman filed for bankruptcy in 2014, and his personal bankruptcy case had become linked to his allegations against Singer. Lawyers for the filmmaker argued that Sanchez-Guzman never listed claims against Singer in his bankruptcy filing.

Sanchez-Guzman later filed claims against the filmmaker in his bankruptcy case.

In a statement, an attorney for Singer said Wednesday that the matter was resolved for business reasons.

“The decision to resolve the matter with the bankruptcy trustee was purely a business one, as litigation costs would well exceed the amount requested by the trustee to pay off the creditors who were owed money when the debtor filed for bankruptcy,” said Andrew Brettler, an attorney at Lavely & Singer, which represents the filmmaker.

Court documents show that pending approval by the bankruptcy court, Singer has agreed to pay the estate $150,000. The sum is intended for Sanchez-Guzman to pay off creditors and cover administrative costs.

Sanchez-Guzman’s accusations against Singer are among a number of salacious allegations that have dogged the filmmaker in recent years.

The allegations by Sanchez-Guzman were especially troubling because they would have occurred when he was 17 years old.

Sanchez-Guzman said he encountered Singer while attending a party on a yacht. He alleged that the director lured him to a secluded area on the boat and forced him to perform oral sex. He alleged that Singer then performed oral and anal sex on him.