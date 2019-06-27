The blog has played a key role in the so-called ‘Free Britney’ movement

Britney Spears attends the Clive Davis and The Recording Academy Pre-Grammy Gala at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Rich Fury/Invision/AP) Image Credit: Rich Fury/Invision/AP

The conservatorship that oversees Britney Spears’ personal life and career has sued the creator of a blog devoted to the pop superstar.

The lawsuit filed Wednesday in Los Angeles alleges that Anthony Elia, who runs the website Absolute Britney, has falsely claimed the court-ordered conservatorship has been manipulating her Instagram account to make her appear more troubled than she actually is.

The blog and its social media accounts have played a key role in the so-called “Free Britney” movement, a group of fans who say she is being controlled against her will by her father Jaime, who serves as her conservator.