Jamie Watson says the family wants the best for the singer

Britney Spears in concert at the Jones Beach Theater on Long Island, June 27, 2000. Image Credit: NYT

Singer Britney Spears shocked the world with her June 23 testimony at the trial over the conservatorship she has been under for 13 years.

Speaking for more than 20 minutes in her first public statement about the court-ordered guardianship, the singer pleaded with the judge and opened up about how she has been traumatised by the arrangement.

However, her brother-in-law has said the family is not out to get her.

“I can assure you her family loves her and wants the best for her,” Jamie Watson told the The New York Post. “I wouldn’t be around people who weren’t. Who wouldn’t want to be in support of Britney?”

Watson is the husband of Britney’s younger sister Jamie Lynn Spears.

During the hearing in Los Angeles, Britney’s father Jamie (yes, they’re all named Jamie) said he was “sorry to see his daughter suffering and in so much pain. Mr Spears loves his daughter and misses her very much.”

The conservatorship — a measure typically reserved for people who cannot take care of themselves, such as the elderly, infirm and mentally disabled — places the 39-year-old singer and her estimated $60-million (Dh220.3 million) estate under the control of Jamie Spears and the Bessemer Trust Co.

Jamie and Britney Spears. Image Credit: AP

“I truly believe this conservatorship is abusive,” Britney said during her hearing. “My dad and anyone involved in this conservatorship and my management who played a key role in punishing — ma’am, they should be in jail.”