There were allegations the pop star had been held against her will at a mental facility

Britney Spears arrives at the 29th annual GLAAD Media Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Thursday, April 12, 2018, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP) Image Credit: Invision

Britney Spears posted a video on her Instagram account on Tuesday night, assuring fans she’s OK as she continues to seek treatment.

“Hi guys, just checking in with all of you who are concerned about me,” Spears, 37, said in the video. “All is well. My family has been going through a lot of stress and anxiety lately, so I just needed time to deal. Don’t worry I’ll be back very soon.

The singer also wrote about her current situation in the caption writing, “I wanted to say hi because things that are being said have just gotten out of control! There’s rumours, death threats to my family and my team, and just so many things — crazy things being said. I am trying to take a moment for myself, but everything that’s happening is just making it harder for me,” she posted. “Don’t believe everything you read and hear.”

She also slammed her former manager Sam Lutfi for allegedly sending “fake emails” and indirectly addressed the #freebritney movement which has suggested she is being held against her will.

On Monday a group of protesters gathered outside the West Hollywood City Hall on Monday with signs that read “Free Britney” and “Truth will set her free”, according to billboard.com. The protest was live-streamed on YouTube, with attendees shouting “Hey ho, Larry Rudolph has got to go”, claiming it was her longtime manager’s decision to put the star in the facility.

Spears checked herself into a 30-day programme in March in the midst of her father’s ongoing health issues. On Sunday, she was granted a one-day leave to celebrate Easter with her family.

Spears opened up to fans on January 4 via Instagram about her father Jamie’s health, saying she was taking an indefinite hiatus ahead of her planned ‘Domination’ residency in Las Vegas, which was set to begin in February, because her father had “almost died”.

“He was pretending to be me and communicating with my team with a fake email address,” Spears said of Lutfi. “My situation is unique, but I promise I’m doing what’s best at this moment. You may not know this about me, but I am strong, and stand up for what I want!