Actress Jodie Turner-Smith had reportedly been a victim of theft at the Cannes Film Festival.
Variety reported that thieves broke into the ‘Anne Boleyn’ star’s hotel room on July 9 and stole “tens of thousands of Euros” in jewellery, including her mother’s wedding ring.
“didn’t think i would be spending 2.5 hours in the police station on my final day in cannes, but here we are…” Turner-Smith tweeted on July 11.
Turner-Smith, 34, was at the prestigious film festival for the premiere of her movie ‘After Yang’. Reports suggested she was at breakfast when the robbery took place, and that she was targeted after being seen on the red carpet wearing gold and diamond jewellery by Gucci.
Variety reported that the actress was moved from the Marriott to the Majestic hotel and her security was boosted following the robbery. There were also extra security concerns as Turner-Smith was reportedly with her one-year-old daughter, whom she shares with her husband, actor Joshua Jackson.
Local news publication Nice-Matin reported on the incident without naming the actress, saying it look place between noon and 2pm and that there was no forced entry to the room.