Brie Larson as 'Captain Marvel' Image Credit: Supplied

Oscar-winning actress Brie Larson is all set to explore the digital world and has launched her YouTube channel. She says she will use the medium to share “a little bit more about” herself.

Larson posted her first video on her channel, introducing her fans to her page.

“YouTube has been a place where I have learned so much,” she said in the introduction clip, adding: “Whether it’s been how to use my printer or it’s been watching how to be a considerate activist, this is the place to talk about things that are important and that matter.”

The video goes on to showcase an array of guests who will be making appearances in upcoming videos, and the list also also includes her grandmother.

Talking about what prompted her to launch a channel, she said: “I’m incredibly excited about joining the YouTube family and having the opportunity to share a little bit more about myself through personal videos and stories.”