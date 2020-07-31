Emmy-winning ‘Breaking Bad’ star Bryan Cranston disclosed on Thursday that he had recovered from mild symptoms of COVID-19 and donated his plasma in the hopes that his antibodies would help others with the disease.
Wearing a face mask, Cranston revealed the news in an Instagram video in which he documented the donation process at a blood and plasma centre run by the University of California at Los Angeles.
See also
- Eid Al Adha 2020: Check out concerts, family fun and more across UAE
- Emmys 2020: Biggest snubs and surprises from the nominations
- 15 audiobooks to keep you company this long weekend
- #ChallengeAccepted: From Bollywood to Hollywood celebrities share their black-and-white pictures on Insta to show support for each other
Cranston said he had experienced mild symptoms including a slight headache, tightness in the chest and loss of his sense of taste and smell.
“I was one of the lucky ones,” Cranston wrote. “I count my blessings and urge you to keep wearing the damn mask, keep washing your hands, and stay socially distant.”
Cranston won multiple Emmy Awards his role as a meth-making chemistry teacher on TV drama ‘Breaking Bad’ from 2008 to 2013.