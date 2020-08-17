People_Angelina_Jolie_93858
Angelina Jolie. Image Credit: AP
Actors Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are in disagreement, again.

This time, Jolie has an issue with the judge residing over their four-year-old divorce case, claiming he is biased.

The 45-year-old actress filed a request earlier this month to remove Judge John W Ouderkirk from the case. The judge was hired by Jolie and Pitt, 56, back in 2017, to oversee their divorce privately.

Now Jolie is saying that Ouderkirk “failed to make timely mandatory disclosures of ongoing business and professional relationships” between himself and Pitt’s council.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt.

Pitt’s legal team has fired back and claimed that this is a “thinly veiled” attempt from Jolie to delay the decision-making process regarding custody of their children. The child custody trial is set for October.

Pitt’s document also claimed “the individuals hurt most by Jolie’s transparently tactical gambit are the parties’ own children, who continue to be deprived of a final resolution to these custody issues.”

Pitt and Jolie have six children together. Other than their oldest son Maddox, 19, all their children are below the age of 18.