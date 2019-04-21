FILE - In this Feb. 3, 2018 file photo, John Singleton arrives at the 70th annual Directors Guild of America Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif. The "Boyz N the Hood" director suffered a stroke last week and remains hospitalized, according to a statement from his family on Saturday, April 20, 2019. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP) Image Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Oscar-nominated director John Singleton, best known for the film ‘Boyz N the Hood’, has been hospitalised in intensive care after suffering a stroke on Wednesday, his family said.

In a statement sent to The Times on Saturday, Singleton’s family said the director is “under great medical care.”

“We ask that privacy be given to him and our family at this time and appreciate all of the prayers that have been pouring in from his fans, friends and colleagues,” his family added.

Singleton, 51, had been travelling and went to a hospital with weakness in his leg Wednesday when he suffered a “mild” stroke, according to TMZ.

The family declined to identify the hospital where Singleton was being treated.

The director, producer and screenwriter, whose films include ‘2 Fast 2 Furious’ and ‘Shaft’, grew up in South Central Los Angeles and produced the A&E documentary ‘LA Burning: The Riots 25 Years Later’.

“It wasn’t just a single three-day event,” he told The Times, explaining what prompted him to produce the show. “There are still people walking around who are emotionally scarred by that event.”

He also co-created the FX series ‘Snowfall’, about the 1980s crack cocaine epidemic in Los Angeles. Its third season is scheduled to begin later this year. And he’s directed episodes of ‘Empire’, ‘Billions’ and ‘The People vs OJ Simpson: American Crime Story’.

Singleton’s condition has sparked an outpouring of support from celebrities on social media.

“Pray 4 my brother,” rapper Snoop Dogg posted on Instagram.

“Get well, John Singleton! Such a generous spirit,” filmmaker Guillermo del Toro tweeted.

Singleton’s ‘Billions’ co-creator, Brian Koppelman, posted a very personal tweet.