Bollywood stars Farhan Akhtar, Farah Khan, Manish Malhotra, and star-wife Gauri Khan have flown into Dubai this weekend for a private invites-only event.
Director and actress Farah, who shot her film Happy New Year with Shah Rukh Khan in the UAE, posted a selfie of this Bollywood gang who are gearing up for a fun weekend.
Pop star and Grammy-winner Beyonce will be the star attraction of that private party. The ‘Single Ladies’ singer will perform for an hour-long concert, followed by an after-party by the Swedish House Mafia group.
Queen Bey is likely to perform songs from her seventh studio album ‘Renaissance’ to the UAE crowd. She performed last in 2018 and according to The Sun, the pop icon has been reportedly paid Dh24 million for an hour-long gig in the UAE.
The weekend, strictly by invites-only, is also likely to attract a raft of talents including model and reality queen Kendall Jenner.
It will also be an evening where you see Hollywood heavyweights rub shoulders with Bollywood stars.
Farhan, Farah, Gauri and Manish are thick friends who are likely to walk the red carpet, along with Hollywood talents.