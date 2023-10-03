Actor Aamir Khan is all set to produce his next venture titled ‘Lahore 1947’, which will star Sunny Deol and will be directed by Rajkumar Santoshi.

Taking to Instagram, Aamir’s production house shared the news. “I, and the entire team at AKP, are most excited and happy to announce our next, starring Sunny Deol, directed by Raj Kumar Santoshi, titled Lahore, 1947. We look forward to collaborating with the immensely talented Sunny, and one of my favourite directors Raj Santoshi. The journey we have embarked on promises to be most enriching. We seek your blessings, A.”

The upcoming film ‘Lahore, 1947’ produced under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions, boasts one of the most prominent creative names of the century. This remarkable project marks the teaming up of Sunny Deol, Rajkumar Santoshi along with Aamir Khan. Interestingly, this film will also mark Aamir Khan Productions’ (AKP) 17th production under their banner.

As soon as the collaboration was announced, fans and followers flooded the comment section. Rajkumar Santoshi and Sunny Deol have previously delivered three box office hits together in the form of 'Ghayal,' 'Damini,' and 'Ghatak.' Given this impressive track record.

Sunny Deol’s recently released film ‘Gadar 2’ has taken the box office by storm, collecting a whopping Rs 515.03 crore in about a month.

Box-Office Clash

Sunny and Aamir have never worked together before this. But the duo have had very iconic box-office clashes as competitors in the past, where both have eventually emerged victorious.

The first iconic clash at the ticket window was witnessed in 1990 when Aamir Khan’s Dil and Sunny Deol’s Ghayal were released on the same day. Then in 1996, it was ‘Raja Hindustani’ vs ‘Ghatak’ followed by the most epic Box Office clash of Indian cinema in 2001 when ‘Lagaan’ was released on the same day as ‘Gadar’.

Now, for the very first time, the duo have come together and joined hands on a project.

‘Lahore, 1947’ also marks the reunion of Aamir Khan and Santoshi after their iconic cult classic, ‘Andaz Apna Apna’.

Meanwhile, Aamir was last seen in the drama film ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan. The film failed to impress the audience at the box office.