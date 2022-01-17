Popular Bollywood actor Ali Fazal took to social media on January 17 to share images from the sets of his upcoming Hollywood film, ‘Kandahar’.
The actor, who has been make inroads into Hollywood in the last few years, is seen with co-stars Navid Negahban and Gerard Butler.
The film, based on true incidents, draws inspiration from the life of a former military intelligence officer’s experiences at the Defense Intelligence Agency in Afghanistan.
Bankrolled by ‘John Wick’ fame Thunder Road Films and Capstone group, Kandahar commenced shooting in Saudia Arabias Al Ula in December. This film marks the first collaboration between Fazal and director Ric Roman Waugh, who has previously worked with Butler in projects including ‘Greenland’ and ‘Angel Has Fallen’.
On the work front, Ali was last seen in the Netflix anthology ‘Ray’, which was based on the works of iconic filmmaker Satyajit Ray. He is also shooting for filmmaker Vishal Bharadwaj’s directorial ‘Khufiya’ along with yet another project with Gal Gadot after Furious 7, called ‘Death On The Nile’, slated for a worldwide release on February 11.