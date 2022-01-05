Lupita Nyong’o has been forced to cancel press interviews after the ‘Black Panther’ star tested positive for COVID-19.
The actress, who was in the midst of a series of virtual interviews to promote her upcoming film ‘The 355’ was forced to bow out after she tested positive, according to Deadline.
Nyong’o also confirmed the news on social media, while asking her fans to stay masked and get the vaccine to protect them from the virus that saw the US record one million cases following the surge in the Omicron variant.
“I too have tested positive for COVID-19. I’m fully vaccinated and taking care in isolation, so I trust I will be well,” she wrote. “Please do all you can to keep yourself and others protected from serious illness. #StayMaskedAndVaxxed.”
‘The 355’, a Universal Pictures release and directed by Simon Kinberg, is releasing across the US this weekend. It follows a CIA agent who teams up with three international officials to embark on a mission to retrieve a top-secret weapon that’s fallen into mercenary hands, while a mysterious woman watches their every move. Along with Nyong’o, Jessica Chastain, Diane Kruger, Penélope Cruz, Fan Bingbing, Édgar Ramirez and Sebastian Stan also star in the project.
Nyong’o is not the only celebrity from Hollywood who is battling the virus. Talk show hosts Seth Meyers and Jimmy Fallon have both announced they tested positive, while last week, actor Hugh Jackman was forced to cancel his Broadway performance of ‘The Music Man’ after the actor tested positive.