It’s official! The suave and fashionable Timothee Chalamet has been confirmed as a co-chair for the annual Met Gala, along with three other Gen Z icons — singer Billie Eilish, tennis player Naomi Osaka, and poet Amanda Gorman.
According to Vogue, designer Tom Ford, businessman Adam Mosseri, and Vogue Editor in Chief Anna Wintour will be the honorary chairs at the September 18 gala.
“His unexpected mix of streetwear, lack of a stylist, and embrace of avant-garde labels sets him apart from his peers,” read Vogue’s announcement. “Likewise, Eilish’s willingness to embrace an aesthetic as innovative as her music has pushed emerging brands into the limelight and challenged old rules about how a pop star should dress.”
Chalamet, 25, had his breakout moment with the movie ‘Call Me by Your Name’ and has embraced a modern and eclectic style on the red carpet. Announcing his new role as the Met Gala co-host, the actor posted pictures on Instagram of New York City’s Metropolitan Museum of Art and his co-hosts.
Gorman, who gained international recognition after performing at President Joe Biden’s inauguration, tweeted: “See you soon legends.”
Osaka shared her excitement at the news with her signature humour, tweeting: “If I see Rihanna ima pass out.”
“They may be young, but each of the night’s co-hosts has made their mark on fashion,” Vogue wrote in their announcement.
Eilish, a 19-year-old music sensation with seven Grammy Awards under her belt, made a splash on the cover of the June 2021 issue of British Vogue where she ditched her usual baggy streetwear for corsets and lace.
“It’s all about what makes you feel good,” she said in the interview. “If you want to get surgery, go get surgery. If you want to wear a dress that somebody thinks that you look too big wearing, [expletive] it, if you feel like you look good, you look good.”
The annual Met Gala, which had to be cancelled in 2020 due to the pandemic, will return this year with the theme ‘In America: A Lexicon of Fashion’ on September 18. A star-studded fashion parade, the event is formally called the Costume Institute Gala and raises funds for the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute in New York City.