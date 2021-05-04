Billie Eilish arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, February 9, 2020, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Image Credit: AP

It’s official! The suave and fashionable Timothee Chalamet has been confirmed as a co-chair for the annual Met Gala, along with three other Gen Z icons — singer Billie Eilish, tennis player Naomi Osaka, and poet Amanda Gorman.

According to Vogue, designer Tom Ford, businessman Adam Mosseri, and Vogue Editor in Chief Anna Wintour will be the honorary chairs at the September 18 gala.

This combination of photos shows actor Timothée Chalamet, from left, singer Billie Eilish, poet Amanda Gorman, and tennis star Naomi Osaka who will co-chair the Met Gala on September 13. (AP Photo) Image Credit: AP

“His unexpected mix of streetwear, lack of a stylist, and embrace of avant-garde labels sets him apart from his peers,” read Vogue’s announcement. “Likewise, Eilish’s willingness to embrace an aesthetic as innovative as her music has pushed emerging brands into the limelight and challenged old rules about how a pop star should dress.”

Chalamet, 25, had his breakout moment with the movie ‘Call Me by Your Name’ and has embraced a modern and eclectic style on the red carpet. Announcing his new role as the Met Gala co-host, the actor posted pictures on Instagram of New York City’s Metropolitan Museum of Art and his co-hosts.

Gorman, who gained international recognition after performing at President Joe Biden’s inauguration, tweeted: “See you soon legends.”

Osaka shared her excitement at the news with her signature humour, tweeting: “If I see Rihanna ima pass out.”

Naomi Osaka poses with her Australian Open trophy on February 21, 2021. Image Credit: Reuters In this file photo taken on January 20, 2021 American poet Amanda Gorman reads a poem during the 59th inaugural ceremony on the West Front of the US Capitol in Washington, DC. Image Credit: AFP Billie Eilish. Image Credit: AP French-US actor Timothee Chalamet poses on the red carpet upon arrival at the BAFTA British Academy Film Awards at the Royal Albert Hall in London. Image Credit: AFP View gallery as list

“They may be young, but each of the night’s co-hosts has made their mark on fashion,” Vogue wrote in their announcement.

Eilish, a 19-year-old music sensation with seven Grammy Awards under her belt, made a splash on the cover of the June 2021 issue of British Vogue where she ditched her usual baggy streetwear for corsets and lace.

“It’s all about what makes you feel good,” she said in the interview. “If you want to get surgery, go get surgery. If you want to wear a dress that somebody thinks that you look too big wearing, [expletive] it, if you feel like you look good, you look good.”