FILE - In this Sept. 25, 2018, file photo, Bill Cosby arrives for a sentencing hearing following his sexual assault conviction at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown Pa. Imprisoned actor Bill Cosby has dropped his countersuit against seven women who had accused him of sexually assaulting them. Court papers filed Friday, May 31, 2019 show the four-year defamation case in Massachusetts is now over. Cosby’s insurer had settled with the women lin April 2019 for an undisclosed sum. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File) Image Credit: AP