Forever golden girl Betty White’s birthday is practically a national holiday, and who better to ring it in than her ‘Proposal’ co-stars Ryan Reynolds and Sandra Bullock?

The actors reunited on social media on Friday to deliver a sweet birthday message to the Hollywood legend, who turned 98 on Friday. Reynolds and Bullock starred as White’s on-screen grandson and soon-to-be granddaughter-in-law in the 2009 romantic comedy.

The 56-second video, posted to Reynolds’ Twitter and Instagram accounts, begins with the ‘Bird Box’ star singing ‘Happy Birthday,’ before the ‘Deadpool’ frontman cuts in with his own rendition of the familiar tune.

Then, the video takes a competitive turn as the pair gently fight over who deserves to be White’s one true favourite.

“Happy Birthday to you ... from Sandy, who loves you more than Ryan,” Bullock sings.

“Happy Birthday to you ... from Ryan, who loves you so much more than Sandy,” Reynolds counters. “What does Sandy do for you every year? I mean, does she, like, show up and hand-deliver flowers for you ... wearing nothing but black socks and a dozen gold bracelets, just like you requested?”

Though Bullock and Reynolds were top-billed for ‘The Proposal,’ White emerged as the real star, thanks to her signature scene-stealing skills.

One moment from the romp that has remained a pop-culture staple is a lively scene between White’s grandma and Bullock’s workaholic character, in which the former inspires the latter to loosen up by busting a move to Lil Jon & the East Side Boyz’s ‘Get Low’ — which also resurfaced on Twitter for White’s big day.

“I love you,” Bullock signs off in the birthday video, while Reynolds appears to break down in jealous tears.

A handful of other stars, including ‘The Terror’s’ George Takei, ‘Charlie’s Angels’ mastermind Elizabeth Banks and White’s ‘Mary Tyler Moore Show’ co-star Ed Asner, also joined in the internet celebration, sharing their own photos with the ‘Queen.’

“To the sweetest gal in the world,” Asner wrote his longtime friend. “Happy birthday sweetheart! I love you.”

Born in 1922, White made her acting debut in 1945 in the short film ‘Time to Kill’ at age 23 and was hosting her own radio and TV shows by the 1950s. But it was really her charming turns on ‘The Mary Tyler Moore Show’ and ‘Golden Girls’ that catapulted her to super stardom.

In 2010, White received the SAG Lifetime Achievement Award for her contributions to TV, film and society. She’s amassed an impressive collection of honours throughout her illustrious career, including five Emmys out of 21 nominations spanning more than 50 years.

As she nears triple digits, the ‘Golden Girls’ alum looked spry as ever in paparazzi photos reportedly taken on Thursday, flashing her trademark dimpled smile to the camera while walking arm-in-arm with her driver in Beverly Hills. In true movie star fashion, the industry icon sported a bright turquoise ensemble accented with a pink geometric scarf on her birthday eve.

Her most recent projects include Disney’s ‘Toy Story 4’ and Disney+’s ‘Forky Asks a Question,’ for which she voiced the same character, Bitey White.