‘Better Call Saul’ star Bob Odenkirk is the latest celebrity to be honoured with a Hollywood Walk of Fame star.
He got his name set in stone on April 18, reports said.
Odenkirk’s star was placed next to the one belonging to his ‘Breaking Bad’ co-star Bryan Cranston.
His other co-stars Jonathan Banks, Patrick Fabian, Tony Dalton, Giancarlo Esposito, Rhea Seehorn, Giancarlo Esposito, Patrick Fabian, and Michael Mando marked their presence at Odenkirk’s felicitation ceremony.
‘Better Call Saul’ creator Vince Gilligan and writer Peter Gould also attended the event.
‘Better Call Saul’, the hit ‘Breaking Bad’ spinoff-prequel, is in its sixth and last season, which is split into two. The first of seven episodes started airing in the US on Monday and the final six will debut on July 11.
It’s been a wait for fans of Saul Goodman, the eminently sketchy lawyer also known as Jimmy McGill, since season five ended in April 2020. There was a pandemic-caused production delay and, during this season’s taping, Odenkirk suffered a heart attack and collapsing on set.