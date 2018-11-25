Hollywood stars Ben Stiller and Susan Sarandon will co-host an upcoming gala, Brilliant is Beautiful, in Dubai, presented by Swiss luxury watch brand Bovet 1822, and brought to the UAE by Artists for Peace and Justice (APJ) and the UAE-based charity organisation Dubai Cares.
The dinner and live auction will take place on December 7 at the Grand Millennium Business Bay.
The proceeds of the event will go towards Dubai Cares, which aims to provide quality education to children and young people in developing countries, as well as the Brilliant is Beautiful Global Fund for Women and Girls’ Education, a scholarship fund that helps underprivileged young women with programmes in countries such as Pakistan, Uganda, Peru and Haiti.
The event will also be hosted by Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, actress and APJ board member Madeleine Stowe, and the Dubai-based TV personality and APJ advisory board member Caroline Stanbury. Radio personality Kris Fade will act as the MC.
“We’re excited to be bringing Brilliant is Beautiful to Dubai for the first time, and to be working with Dubai Cares to bring real change to the lives of many young women and girls around the world,” said Marchelle L Sellers, the CEO of APJ.