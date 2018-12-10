Ben Stiller was nominated for his first Golden Globe over the weekend for his prison drama ‘Escape at Dannemora’, starring Hollywood heavyweights Patricia Arquette, Benicio del Toro and Paul Dano.
Stiller, who serves as director of the show, reacted to the big news the following evening in Dubai, as he walked the red carpet for a Brilliant is Beautiful gala benefiting Dubai Cares and Artists for Peace and Justice.
“I’ve never been nominated for a Golden Globe in any way, for any movie I’ve directed or produced or acted in. So for me, it’s a first. Patricia [Arquette] got nominated. Benicio del Toro, Paul Dano are amazing actors,” said a beaming Stiller.
‘Escape at Dannemora’, airing now on Showtime, is based on the true story of the 2015 Clinton Correctional Facility escape. It was nominated for Best Miniseries or Television Film and Best Actress – Miniseries or Television Film.
“I was very pleasantly surprised, but not surprised, because I felt like the show honestly is a special thing and I’m so happy that they recognised it. Hopefully something like this will maybe get more people to watch it,” said Stiller.