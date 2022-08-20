Hollywood star Ben Affleck’s mom was injured ahead of his wedding to Jennifer Lopez.
After she fell off a dock at the ‘Gone Girl’ actor’s home, Christopher Anne Boldt was rushed to St Joseph Candler children’s hospital in Savannah, Georgia.
According to Daily Mail, Boldt took a tumble at Affleck’s house where he will hold his second wedding to JLo. She reportedly injured her leg following the incident. He later called a ambulance.
The ‘Batman V Superman: Dawn Of Justice’ star and the ‘On the Floor’ hitmaker also went to the hospital to accompany his mom.
Prior to the incident, Lopez, Affleck and their kids took a trip to Glow Med Spa ahead of their lavish three-day wedding. The spa’s owner Courtney Victor said the family looked so “happy”.
She told People: “They are clearly in love. They all seemed like such a happy and cohesive family unit.”
Speaking about the ‘Hustlers’ actress, Victor said: “She is absolutely flawless. It’s unbelievable how beautiful she is. She is the epitome of a glowing bride... The group was so low-key and gracious.”
Lopez has 14-year-old twins Max and Emme with ex-husband Marc Anthony while Affleck has Violet (16), Seraphina (13), and Samuel (10) with former spouse Jennifer Garner.
Lopez and Affleck got hitched in Las Vegas last month.
However, at their second nuptials, the pair will be joined by friends and family. Their rehearsal dinner was reportedly held on August 18 followed by the ceremony the following day and a barbecue on Sunday.
The wedding will be officiated by podcaster and former monk Jay Shetty.