After barely over a year of marriage, actress Pamela Anderson has filed for divorce from her fifth husband, Dan Hayhurst.
The news was initially reported by Rolling Stone. According to the magazine, citing a source close to the pair, the former ‘Baywatch’ actress has filed for divorce in her native Canada, where she moved with her new husband last year.
“Pamela loves as authentically as she lives,” a source told the publication and shared how her romance was a “pandemic whirlwind” that did not last.
Prior to their partnership, Hayhurst worked as Anderson’s bodyguard. After marrying on Christmas Eve in 2020, the couple have been residing in her home country of Canada.
Motley Crue drummer Tommy Lee was Anderson’s first husband. They married in 1995 and have two children together. Between 2006 and 2007, she was married to Kid Rock. Rick Salomon was her second husband, first from 2007 to 2008 and then again from 2014 to 2015. Her most recent marriage was to Jon Peters, which lasted only 12 days before being annulled.
Seven months after her break-up with Peters, she began dating Hayhurst in September 2020. Anderson, an animal-rights activist, became friends with Hayhurst because they shared a passion for animals. The bodyguard also worked as a builder at RASTA Refuge, a Canadian farm animal sanctuary.