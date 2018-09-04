Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown episodes featuring actress Asia Argento have been pulled out by CNN following the sexual assault allegations made by musician Jimmy Bennett against the actress.

Argento, who was dating the show’s host Anthony Bourdain at the time of his death, appeared in two episodes of the series and directed a third.

A source told TMZ that CNN will discontinue the telecast of the travel and food show’s past episodes which included Argento, until further notice.

The episodes include one from season eight called Rome, another from season 10 called Southern Italy: The Heel of the Boot, and a final one from season 11 called Hong Kong.

Argento, who was also accused of settling the accusation with Bennett for a sum of $380,000 (Dh1.39 million), got expelled as a judge from the twelfth season of the show X Factor Italy.