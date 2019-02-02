A: There’s so many things that people have bestowed upon us that are negative. That we don’t work out, that we’re unhealthy just because we’re curvy, or [that] because we go to the gym, we want to lose weight. It’s not the case. A lot of us are just healthy and happy with our curves and want to live in the body that we were given. We don’t want to have to alter them just because society has always told us that we need to alter our bodies. I also feel like, in the modelling world, people haven’t really taken curvy models that seriously. So, when I show up on set, I’m coming prepared and I’m going to model fiercely and I’m going to show them that just because of my curves and my weight, my height and how loud and proud I am, doesn’t mean I can’t do my job and do it exceptionally.